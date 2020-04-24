The options that manages the Barcelona to your front

One of the main aims of the FC Barcelona for the next transfer market is to hire a centre forward who can be the companion of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for the next season, bearing in mind that Luis Suarez is dropping considerably in their level and Ousmane Dembélé –who could play in a band and to release the French or the argentine to play a false reference – is increasingly close to leaving the Camp Nou. Because it has sounded names as Lautaro Martinez and Timo Werner who, at the same time, are in the crosshairs of the big teams in the world.

The problem arises in that the set blaugrana would not be willing to make a substantial investment to acquire the services of Lautaro Martinez and Timo Werner, so that they could not compete against the big teams if they would be willing to do a spending high. For that reason, and as reported by Mundo Deportivo on its front page today, FC Barcelona has four more names in the list to strengthen his attack, if not you may end of hiring the argentine or German. The list is as follows:

Tammy Abraham: Front English of 22 years of age who is part of the template of Chelsea. In this season he has scored 13 goals and given three assists in 25 appearances in the Premier League of England.

Alexander Isak: Sweden striker of 20 years of age who belongs to the Royal Society of The League. It is the one that has the worst numbers out of the four. In 27 games played he has only scored seven goals and has given a ssitencia.

Victor Osimhen: Front nigerian, 21 years of age that form part of the LOSC Lille of Ligue 1. In the current season he has scored 13 goals (plus four assists) in 27 games played in the first French division.

Jonathan David: Front canadian of 20 years of the KAA Gent who stands out for his physicality and speed. In this season, even before the break, scored 18 goals in 27 matches played in the first division of Belgium.