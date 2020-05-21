The original cast of the Justice League could return to put an end to it

Share

The news is coming out that the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will become a reality and they could count with the actors, original for the finish.

Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Man-bat), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) will have to meet again to finish the version of Zack Snyder Justice League. According to some reports, the final assembly will last for 4 hours and the cost is also approximately $ 30 million. But it will not come out in the theatres, it will go directly on the streaming platform HBO Max.

The players have been asking for some time to see this version of the Justice League and some like Jason Momoa or Ray Fisher they would be delighted to come back. In addition, the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus has cleared all the schedules, so if they return to work, they will surely fit all of their projects and shoot new scenes with Zack Snyder This could be your top priority.

The big question is Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

Gal Gadot will be released soon for the film Wonder Woman 1984Jason Momoa prepares Aquaman 2 that will happen in a few years, Ezra Miller will play Glow on the order of Andy Muschietti (director of it), and for some time, the rumor that Ray Fisher could give life Cyborg. But… And Batman and Superman? These are the pillars of the Justice League and the return of the original actors does not seem so easy.

Ben Affleck returns to work after a bad period, so for the outfit of the black knight is definitely not in his plans. While Henry Cavill has not finished with Warner Bros and is now preparing the second season of The Witcher. Although it is true that we do not know what parts are filmed of the Justice League from Zack Snyder, and that other parts are missing. For the moment, it seems unlikely that they will all return.

