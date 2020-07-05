The original Netflix will come to Netflix in September of 2020

Netflix is going to line up with many new Original Netflix for the month of September of 2020. Then, delve into the list of the Original Netflix is currently scheduled.

If you have lost one of the original August 2020, we always learn of new movies and series. At present, August is the headliner of the 5th season of Lucifer, the last season of the Rain, and a couple of other gems.

Note: this is a summary very early what is going to happen to Netflix in September 2020. We will have lists extended in July and August of 2020.

I think that to put an end to things

Release Date Netflix: September 4,

Horror fans will listen to. This is probably the greatest horror of Netflix in 2020 and see Charlie Kaufman to adapt and direct the novel of the same name.

The film already has a cast enormous including Jesse Plemon in the head, with Jessie Buckley and Toni Collette and David Thewlis also star.

You can read more about what to expect from the next film of our global vision.

Undercover (Season 2)

Release Date Netflix: September 6, 2020

Netflix has more titles in its library, Original called Covert, but in this case, we are referring to the drama series criminal belgian.

The new season will be aired on Eén, and will make its debut on Netflix in early September.

Undercover is still in the hands of undercover agents and the exposure of the large operations of the drug.

Family business (Season 2)

Release Date Netflix: The September 11, 2020

The series of French comedies will return on Netflix in mid-September and will continue the story of a family deeply involved in the trade of the weeds, while France is beginning to legalize the drug.

Welcome to the sudden death

Release Date Netflix: September 29, 2020

Netflix has designed a suite of the movie Sudden Death (with Jean-Claude Van Damme) and updated for the modern audience and see the film come out at the end of September 2020.

Dallas Jackson is also the origin of the suite.

The new film is starring Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris, and Anthony Grant.

Enola Holmes

Release Date Netflix: To determine

Millie Bobby Brown is back with Netflix for its second major project of the serpentine. In this film, we see the sister of Sherlock the launch of its own-adventure of a detective in search of the conspiracy that surrounds a young Lord.

It is not yet known if the trial can prevent free Netflix Enola Holmes, but for the moment, a great version of September was given.

You can read more about Enola Holmes on Netflix in our global vision.

Ratched

Release Date Netflix: To determine

Netflix also restarts another title in September, with the series produced by Ryan Murphy based on one Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

It featured Sarah Paulson in the role of the famous nurse Ratched, and has already been renewed for a second season as well.

There have been rumors that this series could be withdrawn from September to August.

Powerful Express

Release Date Netflix: To determine

Note: Excludes Netflix Canada

The creator of the Paw Patrol comes a new series for children called Mighty Express. The series for children follows the train and the children who will take advantage of the different stations and go to adventure together.

You can expect that many of the episodes and seasons, because Netflix has rarely been given a large order of 52 episodes of the series.

What is it that you expect Netflix in September 2020? Let us know in the comments.