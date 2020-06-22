The original plan for the future of the Eleven was not more grim !

Character with a big heart, Eleven became with the wire of the episodes of the three seasons of one of the members of the band Hawkins the most popular among the television viewers. The role of the actress Millie Bobby Brown, however, had to be limited to the first opus.

Due to the commercial side

While the theory of everything the Jim Chute in the last teaser has grown, the brothers Fool had left to go to some confidences. Interviewed on the microphone of the Vulture in 2017, we had talked about the original plans for the series. To believe in his words, the giant of the streaming-only wanted to test the viability of the project. The reason for this ? Eleven would have had to be a character more dark and his sacrifice in the first game would have to be the end. Before the enthusiasm of the public, Netflix has decided, however, to change the original plan for the adolescent.

A pilot episode of the class R

Initially, the strangest Things that was a series with a number of episodes are limited. Along the way, Netflix had, however, decided that the story had to continue. The brothers Fool, therefore, have had to revise their original plans to reach a wider audience. During this interview, the last, had revealed that the Eleven was a character that is violent, “the killing of people and killing them brutally “. Originally, the pilot episode was so that the R-class because of the actions of the teenager directly from the Hawkins Lab. This aspect of his character, however, had to be softened for the show is not just for adults.

The mystery around the character, the flagship of the strangest Things

Eleven was led in the consumption of heroin from their escape from the laboratory of Hawkins. Despite the fact that his altruism is a “permanent sacrifice “ for the brothers Fool, for death was far from being the best strategy to attract the attention of the public. The shadows, however, remain to be clarified about your character, including their origins. The Fans are waiting for the fourth season of the odd Things that lift the veil on this topic…