The original title of Independence Day was to be very different

“Independence Day” is a classic of the american cinema of the 90’s. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film worn by Will Smith became a point of reference. However, the film was to be called differently, but the actor Bill Pullman has also helped to change the title.

In 1996, Roland Emmerich to sign one of the best films of his career. Worn by Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum, Independence Day has become a reference in the landscape of the science fiction movie. A true classic, which had exploded the box office with over 817 millions of dollars in revenue through the world to a budget of 75 million. Yet, initially, the feature-length film was titled differently.

Of Doomsday to Independence Day

During an interview with Cinemablendthe actor Bill Pullman is back on the genesis ofIndependence Dayand in particular on its title, which has failed to be very different. In effect, the production wanted the feature film is titled Doomsday :

Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich were in discussion with the Fox at the time. The title was supposed to be Doomsday. This is what the Fox wanted, and it was a title typical of the era for a disaster movie. But Roland really wanted that his film is called Independence Day, so we had to find the right arguments.

Difficult to celebrate the Independence Day with a title such as Doomsday. But Bill Pullman is right, this title fits perfectly in the genre of productions of this era. Between Deep Impact and Armageddonthe title Doomsday would have been perfect had its place. The title change is occurring thanks to a scene in the film. In the third act, Bill Pullman, who plays the president of the United States, delivers a motivational speech. A speech in which the actor shouts the words “independence day “ with a gravity majestic. This sequence has helped to change the title of the film.

It is quite common that the securities to be sources of discord between producers and directors. Generally, the studio wants to capitalize on a title eye-catching, while the director prefers an appellation more creative in agreement with his film. For once, Independence Day is one choice more logical, but also very seller, the perfect compromise that allowed both sides to find a common ground.