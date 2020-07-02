The Oscars invite 819 new members, including Zendaya and Awkwafina

Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Eva Longoria, Zendaya, and Awkwafina are part of the 819 people who are invited to join the Academy of arts and sciences of cinema, the organization that organises the Oscars said on Tuesday the new guests.

If accepted, what most are doing, the new class, shall have the right to vote in the Oscars this year.

The list is huge of 2020 includes a multitude of people from all sectors of the industry, from comedy to advertising through the costume design. The players called are Ana De Armas (” Knives Out “), Brian Tyree Henry (” If Beale Street could talk “), Florence Pugh (” Little women “), Lakeith Stanfield (” sorry to bother you “), Beanie Feldstein ( “Booksmart” ) and Constance Wu ( “Crazy Rich Asians” ). Directors such as Lulu Wang (” The Farewell “), Ari Aster (” Midsommar “), Terence Davies (” House of Pleasure “) and Matthew Vaughn (” Layer Cake “) are also on the list.

A handful of players on the best winner this year, ” Parasite “, to which Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Lee Jung-Eun, also have been invited to join. The Academy noted that 49% of the new guests are international and represent approximately 68 countries.

Among the other notable guests, there was the tycoon of the television Ryan Murphy, who produced the documentary ” A Secret of Love “, the country singer Tim McGraw, who was in “The Blind Side” and the lyricist Bernie Taupin, that has contributed to the biography of Elton John ” Rocketman “.

The president of the Academy, David Rubin, said that the organization was ” delighted to welcome these distinguished colleagues in the arts and sciences of the cinema.”

The diversification of its ranks remains a major objective of the film Academy, which is committed in 2016 to double its work force of women and minorities by 2020. Since then, she has exceeded these goals and continues to inspire classes of membership with the women and people from under-represented communities. Women represent 45% of the class of 2020 and people of color represent 36% of the total number of guests this year. The academy has also announced a new five-year plan that includes the implementation of standards for inclusion in the candidates.

“We are very pleased to continue to promote an Academy that reflects the world that surrounds us in our members, our programs, our new museum and our reward”, said the executive director of the Academy, Dawn Hudson, in a written statement.

Director Lulu Wang is described as “very excited” to join the Academy. ”

“Although there is still much work to be done, this course is more like a true jury of your PEERS than ever before, so this is a step in the right direction,” he added.

This will also be the first year in which members of the talent agents will be able to vote in the price.

93 Academy Awards should be held on the 25th of April 2021, two months later than expected, due to the effects of COVID-19 in the industry.