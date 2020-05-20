The other sister Olsen – Madame Figaro

Age : 21 years old. Profession : actress. The name froze on everyone’s lips at the very hip the Sundance film Festival in January, it is that of Elizabeth Olsen. But that is just this new sister Olsen elevated to the rank of next big thing the film indie ?

Why do we know already ? Because she is the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the two baby stars of the series The house Party, become intractable fashion designers. She has made two appearances in Our First Video and Two Binoculars in the West, beautiful turnips to the glory of its predecessors.

Why we talk about it now ? Because she is now the queen of plateaus a movie. Acclaimed for his performance in Silent House (Chris Kentis), the horror film shot in one take, and Martha Marcy May Marlene (Sean Durkin), the drama in which she plays the survivor of a cult, Lizzie – his name – is the sensation of last year’s festival of Sundance.

Why it holds his name ? Because our little finger tells us that its growing popularity is not going to deflate like a soufflé. Even if she is still studying drama at New York university (NYU), Lizzie will be at the side of Jane Fonda in Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (Bruce Beresford), of Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro in Red Lights (Rodrigo Cortés). And it’s just recently appeared in the very sharp V Magazine, pistonnée by her first admirer, Chace Crawford. It is what it is.