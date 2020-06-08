The output of the cut Snyder creates a bad precedent? HBO Max Boss addresses the issue

The next year, the Justice League Zack Snyder will debut on the streaming service, HBO, Max. Many critics point out that Warner Bros. gave in to the demand of fans by posting the cut Snyder as a bad decision, given that this might confer to the fandoms toxic a greater power on the creative aspects of a film or of a film. In an interview with The Verge, the head of HBO, Max, Tony Goncalves has referred to the precedent set by the output of the ‘cup Snyder’.

“My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we are in a space where consumers are noisy. The consumer guide, and we must absolutely listen to as an industry. I had a boss who once said: “The industry and consumers are not always aligned, but consumers tend to win. “It’s a good balance. And I think that in terms of video, of entertainment, of content, consumers have never had more choice and they have never had more of a voice. But this does not mean that we will invest our dollars in every fandom that exists. “

RELATED: Avengers Vs. Justice League in Epic Marvel & DC Comics Crossover Art

Since the announcement of HBO’s Max on the output of the ” cup Snyder “, many new movements have emerged demanding the cut of the director’s other films of fan-favorite, Star Wars, Suicide Squad. For Goncalves, although it is important to listen to a movie or a series of passionate fans, this does not mean that each of these fans will get the cup of a new director of their feature film favorite.

“I think that the reference to the fandom Snyder Cut and Friends is the fact that the consumers speak, and we need to listen. This does not mean that we are going to redo all the movies ever made. But I think that we absolutely must have an ear to the ground. And yes, I think so. “

It seems that the strategy of HBO Max in the future will be to carefully listen to the online buzz concerning their content generated by the fandoms, and to respond to the buzz in the best way possible, whether it is by posting a “cup Snyder’s” Justice League, or by inserting the fan favorite actors in future projects, as happened with Henry Cavill recently returned to the DCEU to play Superman after years of speculation why he had left the role.

It is a slippery slope for a studio to navigate, and which can easily transform an art project into a product to be cynical in responding to the request at the expense of the narrative. Star Wars are already seeing the effects of such an approach, as each new film in the franchise plunges more deeply into the territory of services to the fans in order to please the critics, the public at large and for each faction separate from the fandom.

A lot will depend on the reception of the world to the Justice League for it to be redone the next year to determine if the output of subsequent cuts of the producer will become a new standard. And the buzz that surrounds the project until the day of release means a list of subscribers constantly growing for the HBO, Max, who has always been the final phase, anyway. The edge.

Subjects: Justice League, Snyder Cut, HBO, Max, Streaming

Neeraj Chand

A writer with a keen interest in technology and pop culture.