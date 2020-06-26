The output of the “Tenet”, the next film by Christopher Nolan, from new to postponed

The blockbuster the most anticipated of the summer will be finally out in theatres on 12 August.

The last movie of Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar) is made to wait. Warner Bros. decided once again to postpone its theatrical release. Originally scheduled for July 17 and 31, it is finally on 12 August that Tenet will appear on our screens.

“Warner Bros. is committed to providing Tenet to the public in cinemas, on the big screen, when the operators are ready and health officials will say that this is the moment”, has said the studio. “In this period, we need to be flexible, and we can’t act as an exit in the traditional way. We have opted to release the film in the middle of the week to enable the public to see the film at its own pace, and we plan to keep it in the room longer, well beyond periods customary, in order to develop a different strategy but equally successful.”

A film to $ 200 million

The film, budget of $ 200 million, represents a financial challenge major for the studio. While Christopher Nolan was determined to get it out this summer from the reopening of theaters, the studio preferred the offset to the start of the school, which has caused some tensions, reports the New York Times. Remember that the theatres of New York or Los Angeles are for the moment still closed because of the pandemic of Covid-19, which a new wave hit the United States. It will therefore have to wait to see John-David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine on the screen. Remember that Tenet discusses the distortion of time, favorite topic of his director.

