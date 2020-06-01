The outputs of Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and Disney + to June 2020 that will interest you if you like video games

Cyberpunk, paradoxes temporary, and zombies are some of our new favorite for the start of the summer.

Little by little, we started to leave our shelters, Vault-Tec, and we began to face the summer months. Over the next few weeks, the terraces, the beaches and parks will have to compete with some of the launches of video games the most interesting of the year, as well as a few interesting new products on the various platforms of streaming.

This is perhaps not a great aluvin series and movies, as occurs for the other months, but fans of video games will certainly be proposals to their taste. We review first the most interesting Netflix, HBO, and Disney + by June 2020, with agents, cyborg, secrets, time travel, bounty hunters, galactic and jewelry action movie from south korea.

Ghost in the Shell (Netflix) On September 17, approach, it only remains, therefore, more large-thing to connect to the supply cyberpunk from CD Projekt RED. If you can’t win, Netflix retrieves the one of the most important representatives of the genre: the version animation original Ghost in The Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii on the manga Masamune Shirow.

Welcome to Zombieland (HBO) It seems that the mix of zombies and humor always works, both in film and in video games. We are sure that if you have enjoyed any of the episodes of Dead Rising, you’ll love this production of Ruben Fleischer with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and the charismatic Bill Murray.

Disney Galera: The Mandalorian (D +) If you are one of those who have enjoyed The Mandalorian even without being a fan of Star Wars, you’ll probably be curious to know how different aspects of this production have been made, the scenario in the make-up. This series covers elements exciting, such as the use of Unreal Engine to create stunning virtual scenarios in real-time.

300 and 300: the origin of an empire (HBO) No one runs the kick Spartan as elegantly as Lenidas in 300. Except, perhaps, the brothers Alexios and Kassandra. This is not in vain that they carry in their blood. If you will never get tired of the pike Assassins Creed Odyssey, make the fights more spectacular steel-based, and sandals with the films of Zack Snyder and Noam Murro.

Recommendation of geek: Dark T. 3 (Netflix) Dark is one of the favorite series of the writing of 3DJuegos. And well, that to see it in the original version without knowing the German cause almost as many headaches that follow its intricate plot full of paradoxes temporary, we can not avoid it has completely hung. How to put an end to this series of mysterious and intelligent?