the outputs of the cinemas to see in the month of July

CINEMA 2020 – After the reopening of the theaters, what movies can we watch in the month of July ? We are going to focus on the outputs of 2020.
[ActualizadoEl1DeJulioDe[Misàjourle1erjuillet[ActualizadoEl1DeJulioDe[Misàjourle1erjuillet2020 at 9: 00 am] Summer begins, and what better way than to go to cool off in the cinema ? While the reopening is initiated on the 22nd of June a number of innovations that occur in July of 2020. Since July 1, the public can discover in the halls of Jumbo with Noémie Merlant, fragrances, comedy with Emmanuelle Devos or even the political satire is Irresistible with Steve Carrel. During the month of July, the movie theatres offer comedy black (8 July), the animated film of Scooby (8 July), the drama of François Ozon Summer of 85, which is part of the selection of the Cannes film Festival, 2020 (July 14) or The King of Staten Island, the latest comedy from Judd Apatow. For large outputs, however, are going to take the month of August, which will see the poster of the principles of Christopher Nolan, Mulan Disney, or the movie of super-heroes The new mutants. Later in this article, also summaries of the big releases of the year 2020 and to the movies to see soon, which is updated and ads. You will also find our selection of the best films of the year 2019, and that trips already planned for the year 2021.
- Jumbo with Noémie Merlant (July 1)
- Perfumes with Emmanuelle Devos and Gregory Montel (1 juiller)
- Irresistible with Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper (July 1)
- Simply black with the Fary, Claudia Tagbo, JoyeStarr, Cyril Hanouna (July 8)
- Lucky Strike Yong-hoon Kim (July 8)
- Scooby ! (July 8)
- Been 85 François Ozon (July 14)
- The adventure of the Margarita with Alice Pol and Clovis Cornillard (July 14)
- The divorce club Michaël Youn (July 14)
- The King of Staten Island (July 22)
- Ip Man 4 : the last fight (July 22)
- Adorable with Elsa Zylberstein, Lucien Jean-Baptiste (22 July)
- The Rise (July 29)
- What fuck ? with Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Macaigne (July 29)
- The jokes of Toto with Guillaume de Tonquédec, Anne Marivin, Ramzy Bedia (August 5)
- Principle Christopher Nolan with John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson (August 12)
- Greenland – the last refuge with Gerard Butler (August 12)
- Brutus VS Caesar of Kheiron (August 12)
- The light of my Life and with Casey Affleck (August 12)
- Mulan (19 August)
- Rabid with Russell Crowe (19 August)
- Antebellum with Janelle Monae (August 19)
- Small country with Jean-Paul Rouve (August 26)
- The New Mutants with Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy (August 26)
- Clear history Gustave Kervern and Benoit Delepine (26 August)
- The police Anne Fontaine with Virginie Efira and Omar Sy (2 September)
- Without a sound, 2 John Krasiński with Emily Blunt (September 9, 2020)
- The Daronne with Isabelle Huppert (September 9)
- Remember Me with Bruce Dern, and Brian Cox (September 9)
- The Conjuring 3 with Patrick Wilson and Vera Fermiga (September 16)
- The King of the Man Matthew Vaughn (September 23)
- The Many Saints of Newark (September 23)
- Last Night in Soho Edgar Wright (September 23)
- Miss Ruben Alves (September 23)
- Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot (30 September)
- Death on the Nile Kenneth Branagh (October 7)
- Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich(October 7)
- Trolls 2 (October 14)
- How I became a super-hero (October 14)
- Up to 30 days and with Tarek Boudali (October 14)
- The French Shipping Wes Anderson, with Bill Murray, Adam Brody, Owen Wilson,… (October 16 in the united states)
- G. I. Joe 3 with Dwayne Johnson (October 21)
- The Black Widow Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson (28 October)
- Peninsula Sang-Ho Yeon (28 October)
- The Origin of the world and with Laurent Lafitte (November 11)
- James Bond : death can wait with Daniel Craig (November 11)
- Aline God ! and with Valerie Lemercier (November 11)
- Soul Pete Docter and Kemp, of the Powers, with Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey (November 25,)
- Kaamelott – First part Alexandre Astier (November 25)
- The Croods 2 (December 2)
- The Tuche 4 (December 9)
- Free Player from Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (11 December)
- West Side Story Steven Spielberg with Ansel Elgort (December 16)
- Top Gun : Maverick (23 December)
- Lucy in the sky with Natalie Portman (date not known)
- Scooby ! (date unknown)
- Peter Rabbit 2 (January 15, 2021)
- Eternal Chloé Zhao with Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden (10 In February of 2021)
- Spoiled with Gérard Jugnot, and Camille Lou (24 In February of 2021)
- However with Jarel Leto (march 17, 2021)
- Stripe and The Last Dragon (March 31, 2021)
- Fast and Furious 9 Justin Lin with Vin Diesel (April 2021)
- S. O. S. Ghosts : the Legacy (14 April 2021)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Cretton with Simu Liu, Tony Leung, and Awkwafina (7 you can 2021 for US)
- Godzilla VS Kong (May 21, 2021 in the U.S.)
- The venom 2 with Tom Hardy (23 June 2021)
- Minions 2 : once there was Gru (July 7, 2021)
- Uncharted with Tom Holland (July 14, 2021)
- Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson (July 31, 2021)
- The Suicide Squad James Gunn with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba (August 4, 2021)
- In The Heights Jon M. Chu (August 18, 2021)
- The Batman from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson (October 1, 2021 in the united states)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scott Derrickson with Benedict Cumberbatch (5 November 2021)
- Fantastic Beasts 3 (November 12, 2021)
- Avatar 2 of James Cameron with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana (December 15, 2021)
- All in scene 2 (December 22, 2021)
- Thor 4 : Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman (18 February 2022)
- Matrix 4 Lana Wachowski with Keanu Reeves (march 30, 2022)
- Black Panther 2 with Chadwick Boseman (may 6, 2022)
- Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson (8 July 2022 in the united States)
- Indiana Jones 5 directed by Steven Spielberg with Harrison Ford (29 July 2022)
- Sheet with Mahershala Ali (date unknown)
- The Guardians of the galaxy volume 3 James Gunn with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana (date unknown)
- The Fantastic Four (date unknown)
- The Little Mermaid Rob Marshall (unknown date)
- Spongebob the movie : Sponge out of water disorders (date unknown)