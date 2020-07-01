the outputs of the cinemas to see in the month of July







CINEMA 2020 – After the reopening of the theaters, what movies can we watch in the month of July ? We are going to focus on the outputs of 2020.

[ActualizadoEl1DeJulioDe[Misàjourle1erjuillet[ActualizadoEl1DeJulioDe[Misàjourle1erjuillet2020 at 9: 00 am] Summer begins, and what better way than to go to cool off in the cinema ? While the reopening is initiated on the 22nd of June a number of innovations that occur in July of 2020. Since July 1, the public can discover in the halls of Jumbo with Noémie Merlant, fragrances, comedy with Emmanuelle Devos or even the political satire is Irresistible with Steve Carrel. During the month of July, the movie theatres offer comedy black (8 July), the animated film of Scooby (8 July), the drama of François Ozon Summer of 85, which is part of the selection of the Cannes film Festival, 2020 (July 14) or The King of Staten Island, the latest comedy from Judd Apatow. For large outputs, however, are going to take the month of August, which will see the poster of the principles of Christopher Nolan, Mulan Disney, or the movie of super-heroes The new mutants. Later in this article, also summaries of the big releases of the year 2020 and to the movies to see soon, which is updated and ads. You will also find our selection of the best films of the year 2019, and that trips already planned for the year 2021.