the outputs of the week together in a playlist

Rosalía and Travis Scott, Whitney and Waxahatchee, Cigarettes After Sex, The Flaming Lips, the Lemon Twigs, The Raconteurs… The news of the week listen to in the playlist’s weekly writing !

The beautiful machine again this week in our playlist weekly, with at the program : the newcomers (the soft rock of Bingo Club), the indie punk made in France (Ghosts), hits international (Rosalía and Travis Scott), the Raconteurs resume Richard Hell and the blustering of Liam Gallagher. But also : a new signature Brainfeeder (Genevieve Artadi), the BadBadNotGood French The Hop, Son Cara or Terrenoire.

