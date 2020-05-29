the outputs to see to the reopening of cinemas







MOVIES 2020 – movie theaters re-opened on 22 June in the whole of France. We will be focusing on the films to see and the outputs in the halls to this date.

Summary

[Updated29[Misàjourle29may 2020 at 13h56] The fans have jumped for joy : Thursday, may 28, Edouard Philippe announced that cinemas will reopen the 22 June in the whole of France. At this date, the French will be able to return in the dark halls, following the sanitary measures that will be enacted in the next few days. But while almost all of the films in the spring (and sometimes beyond) have seen their release date pushed back, what movies he will be able to see to the reopening of the theaters ? The productions that were in operation at the time of the closure should return to the poster : it is the case of The good wife, De Gaulle, A mermaid in Paris and A son, who received ten days or even four days of screening on the big screen. A few movies will come out in the month of June, as a wild Youth or Travel in Kabylia.

But it will have to wait for the month of July to discover the first releases cinemas of the recovery : the animated movie We dogs is expected on the 1st July, and the comedy-drama american Remember Me with Bruce Dern will be released on the same date. Other French comedies will be coming out in July, as simply black or Daronne. The first blockbusters to see will be the Tenet of Christopher Nolan and Mulan, who will arrive at both the July 22, on the big screen, a month after the recovery. You are summarizes below the release dates of the year 2020 and the movies to see soon, which is updated as and ads. You will also find our selection of the best films of the year 2019, and that the trips already planned for the year 2021.