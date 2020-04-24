The painful workout Halle Berry with Valentina Shevchenko

After his victory in UFC 247 to retain the world Championship of weight flies, Valentina Shevchenko has revealed that one of his main inspirations was Halle Berry. The two met because the monarch was one of the fighters that helped the actress to success to prepare for the film Bruised.

More recently, Halle Berry spoke of the formation in the Tonight’s show of Jimmy Falloncommenting on:

“MI have broken some things. But it’s okay. I’m still struggling, because when you make too many efforts, you’re wrong. And if you do it yourself waterfalls, you will likely make.

“To prepare myself, I was fighting with the world champion of the weight flies of the UFC, Valentina Shevchenko. It has given me a real kicking and I received them. I think he has broken bones.

“It is a beast, but she couldn’t ask for a better teacher, a better friend. He has put the reality in front of me. Sometimes, I had the impression that he was fighting really with me.

“The referee, who was with us said that I thought I was watching a real fight. Because she has put a lot of power and authenticity. “

It should be mentioned that Valentina wasn’t the only UFC fighter to have participated in this project. Amanda Nunes and Brian Ortega also. In addition, the two champions play a role.