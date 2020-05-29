The palace of the Alhambra in Granada : a splendor of images

Discover this high place of heritage Spanish in pictures : the palace of the last moslem rulers in Spain in the palace of Charles V, this is a palatial complex that is unique in the world.

If Spain is known for its beautiful beaches, its capital Madrid and its amazing festivals, it is also a perfect destination for a bit of historical tourism. You in fact discover an absolutely superb, deserves a glance. It is gone !

A past still present :

The Alhambra of Granada, in Andalusia in the south of Spain, is one of the most beautiful remains of the islamic presence in medieval Spain. We must not forget that this culture has greatly influenced the architecture of certain regions of the country.

A construction is unreasonable :

This real city consists of four main parts : the nasrid palaces, the Généralife, the Alcazaba and the palace of Charles Quint. It is the great acropolis, the medieval mediterranean world. It is a perfect testimony of the exuberance of this type of architecture. It is actually a chance of still being able nowadays to admire these constructions because of the many similar around the world have almost disappeared.

Fountains, patios, shaded, arches, finely carved, large spaces… The Alhambra deserves its reputation, as you can see this for yourself by admiring these images. So, want to do a small tour ? We must admit, we don’t say no…

