the palette of pastel shades that feels good in the spring

After James Charles, Manny Mua, Nikita Dragun, Jeffrey Starr, or even Jaclyn Hill, the brand Morphe sign a new sublime collaboration… with the Pony Park ! To put us in the mood of spring a little before the time, the brand famous for its capsule collections, the phenomenal is associated with the YouTube star and icon Instagram south Korean. Known for its beauty set celestial and singular, the make-up artist who attracts the attention of the world is setting up its DNA in a pretty palette of pastel shades. A collab that makes us plunge into a world of pastel shades, futuristic, surreal, and beautiful. A vortex glossy and bewitching, delicate and dreamy as theatrical and original to give chills just with the eyes !

The palette 35I Icy Fantasy

A whirlwind glossy shades in matte, shimmering and iridescent to create the looks the sweet and fanciful… as well as glitter to add a touch of chills. 35 shades to achieve beauty set unique and bold. What we do get out of the comfort zone made up of nudes, chestnut and dark colours to unleash our creativity.

The palette is already available HERE for only 27€ on the eshop of Morphe.

The new red lip Pop of Pastel

In Morphe, nothing is left to chance ! The brand has also thought of new shades of lipstick to get married in the perfection to beauty set that you are going to do with the palette. As well, a trio of red lips “Pop of Pastel” is coming also to dress up our lips for sails sweet. Lipsticks pigmented and comfortable to pastel colors and matte finish.

The trio of lipstick is already available HERE for only 22€ on the eshop of Morphe.

Appointment just above to discover all the photos !

Elizabeth Sall