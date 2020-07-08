The parents of Billie Eilish have planned to send him to therapy for his obsession with Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish it can be really Justin Bieberno. 1 fan.

For a new episode of the radio show of the artist, “villain” in the Apple of Music, entitled radio dad and meThe mother of Billie Maggie revealed that she and her husband Patrick once they were concerned about the devastating love story of Justin, now a winner of a Grammy.

In fact, Maggie told the listeners that they had planned to send her daughter in therapy because of his obsession for Justin and his songs, especially ” always As you love me “.

“I just want to say, that we had planned to do in therapy to see how … there were so many things wrong with Justin Bieber,” said Maggie. “It was so intense, does it hurt so bad! “

This recognition has surprised even Billie, who joked: “what did you do?! Oh, this is embarrassing. “

Earlier in the episode, Maggie recalled that Billie was crying on the way to a dance studio, while listening to the tube 2012. He explained: “Drive to the dance studio with Billie, play this song, sob, and then roll back and sob. “