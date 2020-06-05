The park of the Studio Ghibli, will open its doors in the fall of 2022 !

While we learned this week that Gorō Miyazaki was preparing us a new animated movie entitled Aya to Majoand now we have a new park of attractions of Studio Ghibli. If we knew that it should open in 2022, we now know that the work will begin in the month of July for an opening in the fall of 2022.

The work of the park Ghibli will start this summer

Who has never dreamed of living in an animated film from Studio Ghibli ? If we have not yet found the magic formula for that, we become closer to them in 2022 with the opening of a park of attractions of studio. Is there any battery a year, you outlined the five areas that make up the park, each paying homage to the most popular films of Studio Ghibli : My neighbor Totoro, Kiki the little witch, The moving castle, The travel of Chihiro and Princess Mononoke.

Kajima Corporation, a large bonnet in the CONSTRUCTION industry on the japanese archipelago, will launch the construction of the first three areas of the park as early as next month, in July. To give you an idea, the current contract is $ 10 657 900 000 yen, or more than 85 million euros. All this, for opening to visitors at thethe autumn 2022despite the health crisis of today. The last two areas will open later to the public. The chain of japanese tv Nagoya TV unveiled early this week a short video showcasing the different designs of the park, as well as images aerial view of the construction site.

The amusement park Ghibli will be located in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi. A location that has nothing to do with chance as there are already a representation of the house of Satsuke and Mei in My neighbor Totorobuilt in 2005 on the occasion of the Universal Exhibition.

Here are some new sketches of the park in question…

We don’t know you but we are burning with impatience to see the work-in-progress to the park by 2022 !

Source.