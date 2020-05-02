The parody viral Lady Gaga is a love letter addressed to the authority of the coronavirus “Docta Docta Fauci”

Missy Modell has done it yet. The influencer Instagram, New Yorker, and the singer idiot we have recently seduced with another tribute brilliant and creative. The last time, his muse was the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, that it has recognized, in a song called “Loving Cuomo” on the tube of Crazy by Britney Spears. Now, she uses her vocal styles for an intelligent interpretation of “Paparazzi” of Lady Gaga in honor of Dr. Anthony Faucithe director of the national Institute of allergy and infectious diseases and leader of the White House on the pandemic Coronavirus.

In “Docta Docta Fauci”, Modell croons of his couch about the new normal in the quarantine (meetings Zoom cue & no jeans), while putting on latex gloves and sometimes a face mask. It compliments the eyes nice of Fauci and the accent of Brooklyn, going so far as to suggest that it will win the next prize Sexiest Man Alive of People magazine. “I’m your biggest fan / I trust everything you tell me / Docta Docta Fauci / Tony, there’s no other superstar than Andy! “Between several costume changes and a “break dance”, she swears not to shake hands “until you show me the screenshots show”.

Cover Photo: Missy Modell (YouTube)