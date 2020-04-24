The particular new work of Mourinho in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus

The pandemic coronavirusamong other restrictions, forced to suspend the activity in most of the leagues in the world. It is as well that while you comply with the quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease, the protagonists of the football world are looking for various activities in which to spend your time. While some choose to train in their homes or interact with their followers by means of social networks, others like Jose Mourinho they chose the charity events and help in your community.
However, the solidarity of Mou continues and this time the strategist decided to take a new job while I keep the part in the Premier Will: you will be collared. Through the social networks of the Spurs, the Portuguese 57 years reported that will volunteer to pick up fresh fruit of the garden located next to the training center from your computer and transport you to the stadium itself and from there be distributed to needy families.
It is worth remembering that after having been eliminated from the knockout stages of the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig before the occurrence of the health crisis that hit the whole of Europe, the DT was severely criticized at the skip the laws of the social distancing that applies throughout the United Kingdom and go out to train with multiple players of the team to a park in London.
“I accept that my actions were not in line with the recommendations of the Government that we only have to have contact with members of our house”, he explained Mourinho in a press release that made public the portal british Mirror.
So far, the Uk it is one of the territories most affected by the disease with more than 134.638 cases of infected, 18151 of dead and 1918 of recovered. These figures are disseminated daily by the World Health Organization (WHO).