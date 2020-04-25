The partner of Mike Tyson in his cannabis business wants to put the name of one of his companies to the stadium of Barcelona

Up to the time had not transcended names of companies interested in putting his name to the Camp Nou. However, in the last few hours, a powerful magnate revealed that he already had a rapprochement with the leadership of the Catalan institution. It is the british Alki David, owner of several companies and a member of the former boxer Mike Tyson in his business of planting cannabis.
“This is a great opportunity. It is a historic moment for the sport and fits perfect in my current plans” he David said to the daily Mail of England. Furthermore, we confirmed that at the beginning of this week had the first talks with the club. “I am confident that we are going to close the deal”, he said.
David, who is 51 years old and a fortune of more than three trillion dollars, is the owner of several well-known companies. Not only is a friend and partner of Tyson in the business of plantation of cannabis that the former boxer has in the united States, but who is in control of FilmOn TV, a chain of sports channels, and SwissX, a health company that manufactures products that have CBD -extracted from the cannabis plant – as the main component. This last one would be chosen to give the name to the stadium of Barcelona.
“Swissx Nou Camp sounds good. This is my preferred option,” said the businessman, who is a fan of football and was close to buying the Coventry City of England in 2007.
In respect of the numbers being considered for the sponsorship, David said: “Manchester City got more than 18 million pounds (22 million dollars) for the rights annually, (Tottenham) Spurs are asking 25 million pounds (30 million dollars), but the Barcelona is on another level”.
“The agreement with the Camp Nou is another way to help,” said the magnate, and concluded: “Barcelona and Alki David would be a wonderful society”.
Barcelona announced days ago that it will transfer the rights of sponsorship to the Foundation Club, which will seek a sponsor for the Stadium for next season. This give the name to the Camp Nou during the course 2021-22. This is the first time in the history of the club, which will use the “titles rights”, a business asset that was never exploited by the instutición.
Through a press release, the club and the foundation were considered “indispensable” in these times of humanitarian crisis activate “all available assets” of the entity to fight against the pandemic and their consequences.