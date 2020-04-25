The partner of Mike Tyson in his cannabis business wants to put the name of one of his companies to the stadium of Barcelona

David, who is 51 years old and a fortune of more than three trillion dollars, is the owner of several well-known companies. Not only is a friend and partner of Tyson in the business of plantation of cannabis that the former boxer has in the united States, but who is in control of FilmOn TV, a chain of sports channels, and SwissX, a health company that manufactures products that have CBD -extracted from the cannabis plant – as the main component. This last one would be chosen to give the name to the stadium of Barcelona.