The passengers on Netflix : have you seen the nod to the Shining ? – Actus Ciné

“The passenger”, worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, is available on Netflix. On this occasion, the close pay tribute to the present in this original science-fiction film in the “Bright”.

Taken by Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, the Passengers takes place in a future more or less distant. While 5 000 passengers slept for a long time to travel through space to a new planet, two of them are accidentally pulled out of its artificial sleep 90 years too soon. Jim and Aurora must now accept the idea of spending the rest of their existence aboard the spacecraft. After the experience, little by little, an undeniable attraction, they discover that the ship is in grave danger to the lives of thousands of passengers asleep in their hands…

Sony Pictures Releasing France Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence



Launched at the end of 2016, Passengers offering a nod, leaning against the famous classic of the horror Shining by Stanley Kubrick. The director Morten Tyldum has made from the bar of the ship of Avalon, a tribute to the ominous bar of the Overlook Hotel, where Jack Nicholson was talking to the stranger, Lloyd (Joe Turkel). The colors, the light, the design and even the bartender robotics played by Michael Sheen clearly refer to the cult film of the 1980s. The thing has been possible thanks to the total involvement of the team of the decoration and the attention to detail very thorough.

Sony Pictures Releasing France The bar Passenger…



Morten Tyldum had been entrusted with, to Collidethat Stanley Kubrick I had the habit of doing some sets of characters full of his films (witness the terrible Overlook hotel of Brightness). The director had also added : “When we developed the bar of Passengers, I wanted to recapture the spirit of the Brightness bar. If you look carefully, the carpet is the same : only inverts the colors. The same with the jacket worn by Michael Sheen. We also make sure to find the same color… it was very fun to do.”

Warner Bros … and the brightness



Shortly before the release of the film, Jennifer Lawrence had confirmed, during his visit to Paris, which was a tribute to the Brilliant. Chris Pratt explained : “Our characters are trapped on this boat, who are lonely, and are desperately searching for a contact, a relationship with someone else. And they are in a character that is not human. This brings the humor, the drama, the suspense… there are a lot of things to play with, and Michael Sheen gives an amazing performance, full of nuances.”