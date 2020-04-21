The Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020

New England Patriots you will receive the next campaign in Foxborough not only without Tom Brady behind center, but also with new uniforms.

The team Robert Kraft unveiled this morning new alterations to his appearance. For their home games, the attire of the organization resorted to a design based on the style of the Color Rushthat came to the National Football League a few seasons ago as a costume alternative and was implemented for the first time for use in the games of Thursday Night Football.

For their meetings outside of Gillette Stadiumthe Patriots will appear with the t white with an embellishment on the shoulders, striped blue and red, colors secondary and primary equipment, respectively. The stripes are similar to those that have been in place since more than 70 years ago in the uniform of UCLA Bruins.

Also, the font your numbers will leave the design elongated by numbers with a traditional form of block, although it will keep the edge red and silver around them for their uniforms of local and emularán the detail also the design as well as visitors.

As to the second piece of the uniform, the pantsthey keep the design of the attire Color Rushusing the blue as a main color, so will the shorts in silver, characteristic of the organization during the era of Brady.

In summary, their encounters in Foxborough the play clad in blue of the torso to the feet and as visitors will use t-shirts white in combination with blue pants.

The Pats in the Draft

For the next draw of the NFL, while New England does not have a privileged position in him, the Patriots will have a total of 12 selections. But this will not be a problem for you Bill Belichick, whose process of recruitment experts are among one of the best qualified.

The Patriots will choose the since 23 global and after him it will be against the clock in the third round (87, 98, 100). Saturday will be your busiest day with eight selections from the fourth to the seventh round (125, 173, 196, 205, 213, 214, 231, 242).