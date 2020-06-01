the people do not react in the face of the Upside Down ?

In the series Stranger Things, the inhabitants of Hawkins does not appear to be more concerned about the Upside Down. But for what reason ?

The series Stranger Things hides many mysteries ! For some time, the fans ask many questions.

First of all, some questioned the fate of Eleven, interpreted by actress Millie Bobby Brown. And if it was the origin of the Upside Down ?

After all, this would not be impossible ! Then, other people stop on a detail they see as very strange.

In effect, the inhabitants of the city of Hawkins in Stranger Things don’t seem traumatized, or worried, by the Upside Down. Weird…

However, the paranormal phenomena should be do not panic ! In fact, they discover the existence of a secret laboratory that conducts experiments on children.

And this just after the disappearance of Eleven. Not to mention a bunch of other stories ! But why are they always so quiet ? We want to understand !

Stranger Things crazy his fans

However, the inhabitants of Hawkins, nor the adults, nor the children, does not seem to be concerned about. One could believe that they are accustomed to live with all the quirks in Stranger Things !

But there may be an explanation. In season 3, the mayor Larry Kline gives a press conference on tv to reassure the population. And of course, the latter minimizes the facts.

However, this is not enough to convince the spectators who wonder about the subject ! Yes, they don’t understand why the inhabitant opens his eyes. It is still crazy !

How can we not to notice the Upside Down ? It is too big to be true. Besides, no one seems to be worried about the disappearances of their friends or families.

Or the appearance of the enormous beasts, such as the mindflayer in season 3. Yuck ! Then, fans of Stranger Things hope to have another explanation, and much more convincing than this one.

