the peoples is put in the kitchen !

In these times of confinement, it seems that Nabilla, Kylie Jenner and Iris Mittenaere have found a new passion in common : cooking.

Then confined to their homes, the stars also start in the kitchen. This is particularly the case of NabillaIris Mittenaere or Kylie Jenner. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The stars put the hand to the leg ! Indeed, in this period of quarantine, some peoples have taken a liking to cooking, while the more seasoned show their prowess.

As our dear Agathe Auproux, which we delights diners with its recipes for spring rolls. But also Jeremstar, who concocted a quiche and even a strawberry pie for her sweetie.

As to our bimbo favorite, Nabilla, it is not at rest. For proof, its thermomix is become his best friend !

Iris Mittenaere, our former Miss France too discovered a passion for cooking. On the other side of the Atlantic, Kylie Jenner, she also confined, chained to the dishes for her daughter Stormi.

What delight their taste buds, and our eyes at the same time. Zoom in on these starlets become experts in the art of using the blender.

Nabilla: the bimbo became the ace of pancakes

Our dear Nabilla seems to take a liking to it to the kitchen. Confined to her home, so she rolled up her sleeves, to cook up good dishes in Thomas Vergara.

His new success : the pancakesthat she managed to jump to the perfection. And that have been validated by her husband Thomas.

Prior to this, the former star of the reality tv said : “I’m never coming in my kitchen. Except one or two times to go look for stuff in the night, when I fall in love with and that I was hungry “. One appreciates, therefore, the effort and the willingness to Nabilla.

“I do not know this kitchen, I’ve never encountered this kitchen “was amused she even have to say it in the story. “And here I’m completely lost “, finish it by say.

Since these revelations, she seems to have made its mark and be placed at the top level. After his first success, the cereal bowl, the darling of Thomas Vergara tries to be a good number of recipes with her thermomix.

“Now he gives me orders “, she says in one of his videos. “He said ‘clean the bowl’ […] I’m Nabilla, do-it-yourself “.

You don’t change a winning team… The bimbo also tried it at saltafter having guessed what vegetables were lurking in his fridge.

It has passed with flying colors the test of curry vegetables and seems to “serious, happy with my flat “. It should be said that she took courses in self-taught on the internet.

Nabilla can now check outstanding cook, as it is well away from her performance a disaster in “Allô Nabilla “. Yes, the starlet had tried in vain… To cook pasta !

Kylie Jenner: cook for a day, cook still

Another star, and not least, Kylie Jenner. One of the idols of Nabilla also seems to be share this passion for the kitchenduring the confinement.

Kylie Jenner several strings to his bow. And the kitchen seems clearly to be a part of it.

It is in any case a way for it to cheer you up. But it is also for her daughter Stormi, a way to awaken to a bunch of tastes and learning new things.

Kylie so is Stormi with her workshops kitchen and makes him savour a lot of delicious dishes. Earlier, the fine was prepared with Matzah Balls.

It is dumplings soup ashkenazi jewish. It is not, therefore, a simple dish of spaghetti with tomato sauce we concoct there.

Kylie Jenner, contrary to Nabilla, is not at his first attempt. Yes, the little sister of Kim Kardashian has put the hand on the leg repeatedly, before the containment.

If she does not cook often, it is an activity that she loves, especially when she is with her daughter. At the end of the year, she had even offered to his fans a tutorial recipe, cute all full with Stormi.

But it is obviously not everything. Because this weekend, the sublime Kylie Jenner has concocted all a bunch of pastries on the theme of Easterat the approach of the anniversary of True, his niece.

True was entitled to a whole bunch of cookies made hands and all kinds of pastries, colorful. A taste of gourmet in sum.

Iris Mittenaere: the new Miss Cooking ?

In addition to Nabilla or Kylie Jenner, another fan of the electric mixer : Iris Mittenaere. During this confinement, she proves to us thata Miss France can be an outstanding cook.

Yes, the beautiful is tried in a recipe rather bold : the chocolate soufflé. In effect, you are not without knowing that a blown fallen back is a dismal failure…

Queen of the whip, the ex-miss France has managed to beat the egg whites to perfection and getting to a blown impeccable and free of burrs. What an achievement !

Apart from this sweet recipe to us, licking his chops, the beautiful Iris Mittenaere also love the salty. We have seen enjoy a good plastered Spaghetti in tomato sauce, but not that.

Yes, she has fallen for the junk food, and, more particularly, a burger and fries. Despite this difference, it is not the question for her to let go !

Iris promises to its fans recipes-intensive, but also live Instagram to relearn how to eat. Thus, the Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais has prompted a dietician at one of his live shows.

The goal ? Learn how to fans to vary the pleasures, with recipes, healthy but hungry. And if the beautiful Iris Mittenaere crack new for Junk Food, she will only have to follow it up with one of his live sports.

And if she wants to have fun, it will just make the burger himself, because the home-made is often a lot more healthy.

