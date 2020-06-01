The perfect gift according to Cara Delevingne

The actress and model Cara Delevingne, ambassador of the famous brand, PUMA will be launching very soon the all-new Puma NOVA 90s. Just in time to celebrate Valentine’s day in the rules of art.

That it is among these partners on the screen or within his or her band of friends, he will say that Cara Delevingne collect the fans, as they manifest during the day, the most romantic of the year or during a Wednesday like any other. The teams Puma are obsessed by Cara, and her eyebrows unbeatable, since at least a decade, and they are always requested how this actress, model and now an ambassador of the brand both admired, was spending his Valentine’s day. They have therefore raised the question.

“The best way to celebrate Valentine’s day, is to spend it with the person that we love. For my part, I have always enjoyed the evening well organised : films, food, good wine and sweets”, does it. And about the choice of the film, she adds : “Everything depends on the party you are in… ‘Magic Mike’ is a great option if you are spending a holiday with friends”. So far, no risk-taking. But what of the gift ? “A couples massage”replica our new Doctor Love, without hesitation. According to Cara Delevingneyou can’t go wrong if you opt for something that you can do two, or more traditionally, for a bouquet of flowers. Everything will be perfect… provided that it does not offer a stuffed teddy bear giant. Too much kitsch for the actress.

But the gift of Valentine’s day as Cara Delevingne advise most is, of course, the Nova 90s Block. On sale from February 14, 2019, the latest sneaker in Puma will be the most beautiful ways to show your love (to your other half, your wardrobe or yourself) in the spring. Created for confident women, who feel no remorse, this basketball at the great retro look adds a nice touch nineties the three colours are the favorites of the model, “Puma Black”, “Fair Aqua” and “Pale Pink”. And if you’re single ? “Spend time with your band mates ! Nobody makes you feel as well as your best friends”retorted Cara Delevingne.

NOVA 90’s Block, available from the 14 February 2019 on puma.fr and in some shops.