The perfect response to Emma Watson, to the controversy started by J. K. Rowling





The actress of Harry Potter, has taken a position.

An unwavering commitment. Emma Watson, alias Hermione Granger in Harry Potter you knew what I thought about the words transphobic J. K. Rowling, which are the object of a dispute, since a couple of days.

“Trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without having to be constantly challenged or they are told that they are not who they claim to be”, she released on Twitter. “I want my followers are trans to know that me and many people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are”added young ambassador for the UN.

It is not the only actress of the saga of worship has to have taken a position. Daniel Radcliffe has also opposed the author in stating that “trans women are women”.