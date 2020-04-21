the personalities healed, in the world of art, politics and sports

Many personalities from the world of art, politics and sports across the world recover after having been affected by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), which has, until now, at least 165.739 deaths in 209 countries and territories enumerated in the census since its appearance in December, with 2.418.429 confirmed cases, of which 632.895 healings.

Thus, to the world of cinema and art, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have recovered from coronavirus, after having been the first to share their diagnosis.

This is also the case for the actress franco-Ukrainian Olga Kurylenko, known for her role in James Bond “Quantum of Solace”, actors Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim not to forget Christopher Hivju and Indira Varma, both known for their roles in the hit series, Game of Thrones.

In addition, the President and ceo of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, the reporter for the american channel ABC, Kaylee Hartung, the host, american radio and tv’s Andy Cohen and former producer hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, have all beat the new coronavirus after being tested positive for hiv.

The opera singer 79-year-old Placido Domingo, the young singer Charlotte Lawrence, or, the young Lenni Kim were all handed the Covid-19.

In France, Alexia-Laroche Joubert, the famous producer of tv game shows is healed. She had been placed in isolation after being infected with the disease. The actress Cécile Bois is another survivor of the pandemic Covid-19.

Moreover, many political leaders around the world have been able to heal the new coronavirus. Thus, in Morocco, the minister of Equipment, Transportation, Logistics, and Water, Abdelkader Amara, in which the contamination was announced on 14 march, was awarded the Covid-19.

In the United Kingdom, prince Charles, heir to the british throne, returned after having contacted the virus through his participation on 10 march at an event in London in the presence of prince Albert II of Monaco, who in turn delivered.

Furthermore, the Prime minister Boris Johnson, the british secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, are both restored.

In france, the chief negotiator of the european Union the Brexit, Michel Barnier, alongside the minister of Culture, Franck Riester, recovered from their infection at Covid-19.

In Canada, Sophia Gregory Trudeau, wife of canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau is declared cured.

In the United States, the representative of the State of Florida, Mario Diaz-Balart, and the executive director of the port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, recovered completely.

The world of sports has not been spared by the Covid-19. Several sports personalities have been affected by the coronavirus, and they are healed. Thus, the players of Juventus Turin, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani, tested positive in march, are announced healed, while the Italian club has said nothing about the attacker Paulo Dybala, tested positive on march 21.

Always in Italy, the former Italian defender of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel are also healed.

In England, the coach of Arsenal Mikel Arteta is also declared cured.

The belgian player and former member of Manchester United, Marouane Fellaini, single footballer operating in the chinese elite have been tested positive to the new coronavirus, was released from the hospital after having spent three weeks, said his club.

The former guard international Turkish Rüştü Reçber, hero of the epic of the national selection at the World-2002, is also released from the hospital in Istanbul where he was being treated after contracting the Covid-19.

In the United States, among the fourteen players of the NBA have tested positive, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Marcus Smart have shown to be healed, just as the star of the team of France of volleyball, Earvin Ngapeth.

The cyclist colombian Fernando Gaviria, tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of February, was released from the hospital, after his recovery, according to his training UAE Emirates.

