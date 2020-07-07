The personality of those who earn more than a pub in Urges

The site Hopper do a list of people who best paid to post Instagram sponsored. In the first place, we find the actor Dwayne Johnson paid at 1 015 000$ to make a post on the social network, behind him is Kylie Jenner who wins 986 000$, and then Cristiano Ronaldo in the third position with 889 000$ .

In the top 20, we find the whole family Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Messi, Neymar, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé . . .

Screenshot of the “Hopper”

This is not new that the personalities who have become real influencers of social networks . But the price of advertising in Instagram is often a little-known . Concrete 1 million post if you are looking for your professional future, you know where to go !

