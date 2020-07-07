The personality of those who earn more than a pub in Urges

The site Hopper do a list of people who best paid to post Instagram sponsored. In the first place, we find the actor Dwayne Johnson paid at 1 015 000$ to make a post on the social network, behind him is Kylie Jenner who wins 986 000$, and then Cristiano Ronaldo in the third position with 889 000$.
In the top 20, we find the whole family Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Messi, Neymar, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé...
This is not new that the personalities who have become real influencers of social networks. But the price of advertising in Instagram is often a little-known. Concrete 1 million post if you are looking for your professional future, you know where to go !
