The Petit Robert 2021 : Covid, déconfinement, Lady Gaga, sexting… entered into the dictionary

By

Caroline J. · Published may 28, 2020 at 10h18

· Updated may 28, 2020 at 10h18

With the pandemic of sars coronavirus, new words have emerged in recent weeks. “Covid “, ” déconfinement “, “tracing” but also ” Lady Gaga “, “mocktail” and ” sexto “… the Many words that make their entry in the edition 2021 of the dictionary Le Petit Robert !

A few days ago, Larousse unveiled the 20 new words of his edition 2021. The Petit Robert reveals in turn the words that come to enrich his new edition. The Petit Robert, 2021 will be back in the library on 4 June. And in looking closer, one discovers how the health crisis has consequences on our beautiful French language.

Thus, as shown in The Parisien/today in Francethe words” Covid “,” déconfinement “,” immunity “or yet” gesture barrier “and” tracing “make their entrance in the new digital edition of the dictionary, but not yet in the paper version. The reason for this ? The paper version has been “sent to the printer in mid-February” said the editorial director Marie-Hélène Drivaud in the columns of le Parisien/today in France.

But these words made popular because of the health crisis are not the only ones to enter the Small, Robert 2021. Thus, words, which are heavily used among young people, also incorporates the dictionary as” mytho “(diminutive of mythomaniac),” sexto “(texting of a sexual nature) or” story “(video or image ephemeral published on social networks).

You want to other ? The middle of the gastronomy and mixology have also led to new terms such as” mocktail “that is to say, a cocktail without alcohol,” mochi “, the famous pastry japanese, not to mention the indian dish made from lentils, the” dal “or” dhal “.

Personalities are finally in the edition 2021 of the Petit Robert, illustrated similar artists Lady Gaga and Beyonce, the british Prime minister Boris Johnsonthe young activist in the Swedish climate Greta Thunbergor the cartoonist Riss.