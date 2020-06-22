The petitions against the release of the film “Habit,” in which the daughter of Michael Jackson went on to portray Jesus as a homosexual

“It is a demonstration of repulsion of the arrogance of companies, and a total contempt for the faith of the christians. To criticize Jesus. By doing this, you deliberately insult the faith of millions of christians. […] I urge you to immediately cancel all release plans for the film ‘Habit’. “

aris Jacksonthe daughter of pop star Michael Jackson, is going to interpret Jesus in the movie it was ” Habit “. An independent film with Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale, in which you will play the religious figure, female version,” according to the media Eonline.

A film against the backdrop of drugs and sex, which led to the creation of several requestsincluding Movieguideor OneMillionMoms.

To OneMillionMoms, this movie is a “sacrilege,” which ” makes a mockery of christianity and makes a mockery of the believers.” The organization therefore requested that measures be taken.

“It is a demonstration of repulsion of the arrogance of companies, and a total contempt for the faith of the christians. To criticize Jesus. By doing this, you deliberately insult the faith of millions of christians. […] I urge you to immediately cancel all release plans for the film ‘Habit’. “

Shot just before the outbreak of coronavirus, the film is currently in post-production, but no release date has been announced.

