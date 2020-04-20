The Phenomenon and a stick to Christian: ‘The only Ronaldo I am’

Editorial Mediotiempo

The debate is always between the fans and the comparisons between Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo has a new chapter, after this Monday, the Phenomenon ensure that it must be complicated for CR7 to deal with this issue.

In a chat with the legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro through Instagram Livethe brazilian spoke about both of them and the legacy that each one left in the football.

“They say that I’m the only Ronaldo must be annoying for him. People cannot be controlled or compared. What makes Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in the history, by the goals and by the continuity that manages to have. Will remain in the history of football as one of the best. He, as Messias to the other”.

And it is already in the past 2 legends of the Real Madrid have been told that you should not see their careers to the parallel and asked enjoy what you do, or did each one.

Each direct Cannavaro makes on Instagram gives us something different. Today, with Ronaldo, in addition to talk about the Calcium, from his time in Madrid and many more things, has cast a special guest:

Ronaldo he played 18 years professionally for 7 clubs (Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid, Milan and Corinthians), in which he scored 352 goals. With the Brazilian he played 170 games to 132 annotations. He won two Cups in the Worlds, two Copas America and a Confederations Cupin addition to the Golden Ball in 1997 and 2002.