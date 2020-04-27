The photo of Jennifer Lopez that has revolutionized the networks Alex was furious to see it!

These days of confinement social have enabled many people to live moments of tranquility with their loved ones, especially for the big celebrities who were in the need to cancel all the schedules in expectation of their activities.

April 26, 2020

Such is the case of the singer Jennifer Lopezthat during all this time of isolation has remained in his splendid mansion, enjoying the warmth and affection of her children and her husband.

However, the followers of the singer have sought the best way to remember the beautiful Jlo, by looking at a few photos published on the website of the actress.

The image we’re talking about today, shows the Diva of the Bronx in a short dress provocatively, which made him enhance the beauty of its long white legs. With this photo, Jennifer This shows that 50 years, you can continue to wear any outfit.

With this post, Jlo has managed to cripple the hearts of his supporters and fans, which led Jenny in a dress so short, they wonder if Alex allows you to photograph in this way?, while others comment on its luck Alex, who can see the charm at its best every day.

Of course, this Jennifer To maintain her perfect body, she had to be very tough, and consistent with his workouts and his diet. “I train three or four times a week for an hour. I’m not training as much as when I was younger. Now, I’ve learned to do it more intelligently. “The beautiful artist expresses himself.

