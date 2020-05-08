The photo of Katy Perry in a bikini that she would not like to see aired !!!

There will be no wedding, at least for the moment, between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The singer and the actor have decided to see the link, they had planned for this month of December, 2020.

The couple met in 2016 and since then, until the eve of New Year last year, has maintained a relationship of back-and-forth. But last December 31, they met at a party in Japan, and since then, the relationship has intensified.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom formalize their love

To the point that the 14 February, Orlando has asked Perry to marry him with a ring of a value of 4.5 million euros in the meantime. A song that the singer proudly showed his / her account in Instagram. And during this time, they have established the link for this last month of 2019.

However, the date approached and there was no news of the day. Some suspected that by designating the couple who wanted an intimate ceremony, they would think to marry in secret. But nothing is more false.

As E ! News recently reported, the lovers have decided to postpone their passage through the altar. The reason is that they have not been able to balance the orders of the day because of their work.

The photo with the most unpleasant of Katy Perry

And of course, as usual, the issue has exploded on social networks. Some have argued that the arguments were real, while others have suspected that she was the one who wanted to get away from the actor. Apparently, he wants to have children, but she has not, and it would have been able to move a little bit away.

One last theory, which has highlighted the bad taste of some of the disciples of Orlando, who have dedicated themselves to criticize the artist, and to recover some of his photos the more unpleasant. For example, the ones we share below, in which Katy seems to scratch himself in a place very intimate. But of course, what will you do if you bites ?