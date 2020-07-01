The PHOTO of Kim Kardashian : the star appears in a translucent bathing suit on Instagram

Once again, Kim Kardashian has taken to raise the temperature on the social networks. In order to promote the latest collection of his brand of underwear, the star is posing in a gorgeous bathing suit transparent.

Kim Kardashian has once more, the feeling ofas each of their appearances in social networks. Tuesday, June 30, the intention is to make the promotion of the latest collection of Furs, your brand of underwear, that the business woman was displayed in an outfit for the less attractive. Output combinations ultra strappy a few months ago, the mother of a family leaves now place the swimsuit transparent. And it goes without saying that the current temperature allows it. With a pose, showing off their voluptuous curves and a bathing suit, color of flesh, the queen of the selfie has clearly delighted its community. In fact, this photo won almost a million likes in just 3 hours. A new feat for the companion of Kanye West, only a day after that ahead of her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire

2020 seems to be a very successful year for Kim Kardashian. Old 39 years, the business woman would have come to a new symbolic level in their worldwide successin order to be officially a billionaire. This is all thanks to an alliance. In effect, after a free trade agreement between its brand of cosmetics KKW and the beauty conglomerate Coty, the fortune of Kim Kardashian would have reached us $ 1.2 billion. It would, therefore, exceeded her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who was previously the most rich of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. Good news for the wife of Kanye West, is already well flourished thanks to his family life.