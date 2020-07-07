the photo that made the buzz !

After she announced that she intends to run in the presidential elections of 2022, in France, Afida Turner has detailed his ambitions for the French in an interview granted exclusively to the Public information. “It’s going to be necessary to ensure that the police should be more controlled, to avoid non-police homicides. There should also be an increase in wages, job creation, and reducing taxes. The situation of the Yellow Vests is the priority,” he explained.

“I think that Bernard Tapie would have been an excellent president. To be president, he must be the man of business, he is seen with Donald Trump, at the economic level, has had the best results in comparison with previous presidents”she also said that when he asked her that she would have liked to see the head of the Hexagon.

In any case, Afida has not failed to salute the recent decision of Kanye West. The rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian has made it known that he was a candidate for the White House. The singer, shared a photo of her in his company and pointed out that in the title : “VINTAGE 2020-2022 WHAT RAW WHO would have THOUGHT : finally, A CAST TO THE HEIGHT of the GALACTICOS, THAT THE PLANET IS A SACRED NEED IS FANTASTIC.”

See also :

John Puydebat