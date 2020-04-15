The photographer of iconic sports Anthony Causi died at the age of 48

The a sports photographer Anthony Causi, who was responsible for some of the photos of the most iconic in the history of the MMA, has died at the age of 48, a victim of the coronavirus.

Causi He was a photographer New York Post and his death is a sad news for the lovers of the sport, he died Sunday night at New York after succumbing to coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, Rominaand his two children, Jean there Mine.

Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend and a brilliant journalist. It was simply one of the best sports photographers of New York, capturing all the important moments of the last 25 years. Sweet, funny and above all nice: he was respected by those who photographiaient and admired what he was working on. The publication that you read and the newsroom in which we are working are less colorful today because of their absence. Our hearts go out to his family and we share his pain. “said the editor-in-chief of the NY Post Stephen Lunch.

March 22, Causi I post a picture of the person admitted to hospital, where the president of UFC, Dana White he wrote: “Heal thyself, my man.”

Causi attended the events UFC frequently and his last photos were UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone.

“I never thought I would get something like that. I thought it was indestructible. If I can get out of here. I promise you that the worlds do not know that I am struck. “

After the announcement of his death, a lot of support Causi press MMA and sports in general through Twitter It is clear that there will be a photographer respected, and her departure will be a gap within the MMA.

A lot of people do not know can not be the name of Causi, but many will have seen some of his photos. He was responsible for a number of pictures emblematic of the MMA, including the cry of TJ Dillashaw to Cody Garbrandt after you have knocked out UFC 217.

Another of his famous pictures was when Khabib Nurmagomedov moderate Conor McGregor in UFC 229.

Since MMA.unowe extend our condolences to the family and colleagues of Jean.