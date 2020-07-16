The photographer Pamela Tulizo won the Award for Dior photography and Visual Arts

The third edition for the Price of Dior photography and Visual Arts for young talents has made, and this in spite of the pandemic of Covid-19, that hits the world of today.

This year, the participants were asked to give life to pieces around the theme, “face to face”. Photography, video, 3D… 14 creativity in the race to win this unique prize, awarded by the famous French house. This Wednesday, July 15, finally, is the photographer of origin congolese Pamela Tulizonow resident in Johannesburg, south africa, who won the Award. An artist who “has decided to explore the richness, such as the conflict of identity of african women,” says the jury about his series of “Double identity”.

She won a donation of 10 000 euros, as well as a collaboration with Dior.

A digital exhibition for the cause of the health crisis

It is in the meetings of photography of Arles, which were presented this month, the work of young talents who will contribute to the edition of 2020 the Price. Organized by Christian Dior Parfums, the event is in collaboration with the National Higher School of Photography of Arles (NPHS) and the Luma Foundation in Arles.

The purpose of this Award ? “Put a light on the young artists of the largest international schools of art and photography”, says the French house.

Not be able to respond physically, the jury composed by the photographer Dutch Viviane Sassen – who served as president of the jury-, the founder and president of Luma Arles Maha Hoffman or the model and photographer Helena Christensen, and Jerome Pulis -director of international communication, Christian Dior Perfume, a deliberate distance and selected the eleven winners and three special mentions from the jury of this Award the year 2020.

It is through the intermediation of a digital exhibition* made known in the announcement of the winner of this Tuesday, July 15, the public can experience the work that they have done in relation to the “face to face”, a topic to which each of these young artists had carte blanche.

*Exposure to the Prices of Dior of photography and the Visual Arts for young talents, from the 15 of July next, in the accounts of Instagram Dior and Luma Arles, as well as in www.luma-arles.org.



Take a look at the presentation of an extract from the work of the winners of the Prices of Dior.