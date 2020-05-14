The photos from the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran or even Camila Morrone (the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio)… They were all among the 154 guests of the ceremony. A year after their civil union at the courthouse in New York, 13 September 2018, Hailey Baldwin, age 22, and Justin Bieber, 25 years old, have in effect put the cap on the town of Bluffton, South Carolina, to celebrate their second marriage – religious, this time. Hailey Baldwin – now “Hailey Rhode Bieber” – sported a dress badged Off-White, long and bare to the shoulders, as well as a bridal veil signed Virgil Abloh, on which were embroidered the words “Until death separates us”.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life”, wrote the bride-to-be in the caption of this photo, published Monday, October 7, on which she kisses her husband.

In a second post, the young woman also like to thank the creator for having created the dress of her dreams. “@virgilabloh thank you for having given life to my design and thank you for creating the dress of my dreams, legend-t-it. You and the team Off-White are incredible and I am thankful for always being able to wear your beautiful creation.” A creator that the model would have chosen as early as September 2018, as announced in The Cut.

The ceremony, which took place on Monday September 30 in the chapel Somerset, was preceded by a cocktail reception at the Montage hotel Palmetto Bluff, where the price of the rooms is between 314 and 1 175 dollars, reveals Peopleand then followed by another cocktail, and a dinner in the room, Wilson Ball. The american magazine has confirmed that Daniel Caesar, a canadian artist winning Grammy Awards, had sung during the evening.

In the video, ten tips to prepare for her wedding when we don’t know where to start

The photos of the guests

If the young couple were very secretive, behind the scenes, Justin Bieber has posted several black and white portraits on his account Instagram, the 30 September. And then new images, similar, on the 1st of October.

Nice product placement, the groom had also posted a first photo, a little earlier in the day. “I offered a small gift of marriage,” he wrote in the caption of the publication, on which it wears on the wrist a watch taken from a very beautiful manufacture of swiss watchmaking.

Fortunately for the fans, the guests of the ceremony were far more generous in photos and videos of the wedding. Dr. Jocelyne Mirandas, a specialist in biodynamic and friend to the stars, has posted a photo of the bride, in a bathrobe, before the ceremony. The business man David Grutman has also published several group photos, including Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner on his account Instagram, @davegrutman. The half-sister of Kim Kardashian has also released a story from his dress, velvet during the ceremony. Kelia Moniz, a surfer friend of the couple, there is also driveway of his group photo. The site Page Six has, meanwhile, taken a few pictures (paparazzées) of the event.

A marriage to 1.3 million

The ceremony would have cost, in all, nearly 1.3 million dollars (1.9 million euros), advance the Daily Mail. The couple would have purchased for $ 300,000 by flowers (either 274.000 euros), spent is 115 000 dollars of rental rooms (105.000 euros), and paid out $ 3 500 bottles of champagne (3,200 euros). The couple also allegedly spent more than 25,000 dollars (22.900 euros) just on food and drinks. Finally, the wedding dress of Hailey Baldwin, presumed to be haute-couture, would alone more than 60,000 dollars (55,000 euros).

On the eve of his marriage, the couple would open the festivities with a screening of the film Never forget (2004), a romantic comedy with Ryan Gosling, and a tasting of ice cream. Before engaging in a battle of water, 1 hour in the morning… A wedding regressive and, therefore, miles away from the glitz hollywood.

*This article was initially published on October 1, 2019 has been the subject of an update.