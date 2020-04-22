The Pillow Challenge for the nostalgic, small evening dresses

The containment, prescribed as the most effective pandemic vaccine against the coronavirus so far, has the other effect we inspire ideas, some more wacky than others. Originality and madness blend together to give life challenges sometimes hilarious ! In recent weeks the Pillow Challenge has reigned supreme over the networks.

The movement of the ephemeral account of followers both among the big stars that in Instragrameurs lambda. Over 100,000 tags already ! The pillow (or the pillow, or zòrye in the national context) is found at the heart of this challenge that is growing in power. It is, since we can not get out, give a second mission to the pillow that accompanies us day and night in our sanctuary.

The principle is simple : just knot against his body (between the knees and the shoulders), with a belt at the waist, a pillow to look like a small evening dress. The goal, according to Glamour magazine it’s published canon. For accessories, free course is given to all of those and sometimes all of those involved in the challenge. Kseniya Mrvanova, aged 18 years old and live in Russia, in heels ; Jenny Leah in San Francisco shows his sandals and wears a toast with his glass of cocktail.

To this day, the biggest star to lend themselves to this challenge is Halle Berry. Vogue refers to as the champion of honor of this so-called competition. With its pillow black which is synonymous with his shoes, his hat and his dark glasses, the beautiful James Bond Girl radiates like a sun of noon. She accompanied her photo very, very likée and commented on these words wryly : “You already know that you could not keep me on the #pillowchallenge “.

In the sphere haitian, this is our Raquel Pélissier, first runner-up of Miss Universe, which is that among our celebrities to be discarded for the moment. “I saw that it proved a massive hit and I said to myself why not. Certainly there is question as to boost its popularity, but it is also an indirect way to encourage our followers to stay at home, ” she says. The beautiful Haitian poses with a pillow white as it girds against it with a belt with the pattern houndstooth. “It is sublime ! “say Cristina Cordula, the host of the show” the Queens of shopping “. It seems that Raquel was getting ready to go to a ball in Ibiza, where she lives in Spain. The miss also pays into the self-deprecating humor with this sentence : “Apparently, it is gone until may 11. I will need more pillows… and wine ! “Another publication which attracted so many comments.

Here it is ! If the Pillow Challenge tempts you, run you, and if your heart tells you, remember to share your publication with us by putting us in a tag. Until then, hey for the next challenge !