The place of the concert of Travis Scott on Fortnite has been revealed

More details on the next live event Travis Scott on Fortnite are revealed, and recently the location of the scene of the concert has been found.

Since the launch of Fortnite Battle Royale, many of the events are happening live on the game.

Sometimes, some of these events featured celebrities. Marshmello was during the season seven held a real live concert in Pleasant Park.

More recently, Risky Real has been transformed to present a trailer for the film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. The next event of this type should be a concert of Travis Scott.

Although this has not been officially announced, the dataminers have discovered in the files of the game songs from his album Astroworld.

The dataminer HYPEX has also revealed where would unfold this event. In fact, he said that if the players move towards one of the small islands between Sweaty Sands and The Shark, they will be able to see a scene in the course of construction.

The Travis Scott concert stage is getting build next to Sweaty Sands![?:[?:@ImEntoYT] pic.twitter.com/TEpN9HWbg5 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 19, 2020

At the time of the writing of this article, no date has been confirmed for the concert of Travis Scott in the game.

However, we’ll have to wait to see what Epic Games is going to decide to do so, more than any other film event is expected to conclude season 2.