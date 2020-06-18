The plan 3 Amber heard with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne unveiled by his lawyers

People and royalty

New surprising revelations in a lawsuit of $ 50 million.

Johnny Depp arrives to unbuckle his last joker ? In the trial, and the argument that is opposed to the american actor, 57-year-old Amber heard, the Daily Mail just dropped a small bomb. The tabloid british, who has the exclusivethe reports of the pirates of the Caribbean accuses his ex-wife “plan three” with the entrepreneur Elon Musk and Cara Delevinge, then, their marriage was still in force.

Also read > When the private detective hired by Amber heard celebrated… Johnny Depp

The facts date back to 2016, and that would have taken place in the attic of Johnny Depp in Los Angeles, according to a testimony collected from Josh Drew, the former companion of the best friend of the actress. A “trio”, the adultery, which could force the british model of 27 years to appear… and change of a defamation suit of $ 50 million launched by the actor last march. The head of Tesla, he had always ensured that this was put in the queue with Amber heard after the divorce. Hit, sunk ?