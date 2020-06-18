the plan and the training of Robert Pattinson revealed (really)

Robert Pattinson recently said in GQ magazine that was “no big thing “ in terms of fitness regime to play in The Batmanbut apparently this is not completely true.

In an interview with the magazine Healthy For Men (via Batman-News), unveiled its program to become Batman.

The diet and the training are :

Less alcohol, meat that is cooked and fried foods.

The boxing and the “training of military type with bags of sand on the beach. “

5-10km of the race 3 or 4 times a week

For your abs, cardio 5 minutes at the start of the session.

Followed by a long session on the bike, the weight, the bending and the the year ‘Superman’three sets of 25 reps per movement.

New interview with #TheBatman star, Robert Pattinson. He talks about his training regime, enjoying a challenge, the real magic, your relationship, and living in London. #Batman #Battinson Thread: pic.twitter.com/H3A9IJgLWW — Pattinson360 (@RPat360) June 16, 2020

“We look at the true warriors of the genre of Super heroes – Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey, Jr., Evans – and we wonder if we are in the right place, “ says Pattinson chz Healthy For Men. He adds that he has spoken with some of these players in your concern to take on a role as physical as that of a super hero.

“It is a matter of pushing your limits and build up to the point of being able to do justice to the physical asked. In addition, it is necessary to leave the special effects and the trade on the screen to produce the real magic. In general, it is super interesting. “

Then, why has he said that he was not a great thing in GQ ? It seems that the actor has a reputation as a troll with journalists and filmmakers. As The Guardian he explained recently :

“The mode of operation of Pattinson is to sow chaos, after that the directors with whom he has worked. In the profile for Robert Eggers writes about him, that he describes as ‘Andy Kaufman-esque in real life. Rob is so deadpan that it becomes a kind of goal. You said, ” this is fun ?’ Type, I have no idea what is going on.’ In an article, Pattinson also said that he already do not remember the scenario from the Beginning, the movie has done with Christopher Nolan. Then [le journaliste] you should call Nolan to verify that one does not make fun of him. The answer : ‘the interesting thing with Rob is that he cares a little of your mouth.” “

The filming of Batman is on a break since mid-march, because of the pandemic, but taken in England could resume soon. Jurassic World : Dominion is the first film from Hollywood to resume production in the uk, is scheduled for the second week of July.

Fans can expect a couple pictures soon, as Warner Bros revealed that the departure of the Principle in the united States next July 31, will include previews of movies to come, which could very well include Batman, especially since Pattinson is in both movies. Warner has also announced its virtual event in the Comic-con name DC FanDome, which will be held on the 22nd of August and will offer lectures and film clips, including The Batman.

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.