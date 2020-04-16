The plan of Real Madrid for the formation of its new ‘Galactic’ in 2021

It seems that the Real Madrid you’re serious about your attempt to re-to be the absolute master of Europe, and it is this time Florentino and company it would be willing to open the wallet to train some new ‘Galactic’. Two signings this 2020, and one more for 2021, it would be the start of a new era in the box ‘Merengue’. Can you imagine who they want to sign him?

According to information from Spanish media, rescued by ‘MedioTiempo’, the Real Madrid want to have a template of elite as a maximum in 2021 and although his plan was to do it in this summer market, I could not get to all the players that wants to train its ‘Galactic’.

From the Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and PSG, would the players who would be the brand new more than this team and although to this point you know who you are, here you will disclose, and we have the picture of each player: Erling Haland, N’golo Kanté and Kylian Mbappé.

Eye, they are all very likely to materialize and it would be due to the possible sales of players like Lucas Vázquez, James Rodriguez or Marco Asensioso they might have money up to give away.

Erling Haland

It is No surprise to anyone that the Real Madrid want to the jewel of norway. Eden Hazard has not yielded what was expected and therefore will pay yes or yes, this summer the 75 million euros that calls for the Borussia Dortmund and is that although not go through a good economic moment, you know that any other team can win.

Haland interest to clubs such as the Manchester United, AC Milan, Tottenham, among others.

N’golo Kanté

Zinedine Zidane knows very well the Frenchchampion of the world in Russia 2018, it is for this reason that it would be one of the strong draws for this summer and knows that it won’t be cheap but if in the past the Chelsea have already let go of Hazard, why not to Kanté.

The French has a contract until 2022has a price 80 million euros but with the end of that Casemiro have a partner in the middle field are willing to invest, so it is very feasible to see him dressed in white for the second half of the year.

Yes, finally you will arrive Mbappé

Today, the value of Mbappé is around 120 million euros, a figure not so high in comparison to last year but ‘unreachable’ for the Real Madrid, so that the ‘Meringues’ will have to wait until 2021when the French left only a year contract and what ficharán regardless of anything.

Eye, first have to wait for that Mbappé reject the millonada that PSG will offer to renew, that will not be easy, but he has stressed in wanting a change of scenery, so to get to the Real Madrid looks like something very feasible, and be part of the new ‘Galácticos’.