The plate KFC for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has not gone unnoticed

PEOPLE – Past to be ordered at the KFC Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in the 10th arrondissement, Kim Kardashian and her husband rapper Kanye West have not gone unnoticed. The two american stars had been filmed in the process of commissioning on one of the terminals of the restaurant on Wednesday 19 February. After some difficulties, they were finally passed at the cashier to choose the bucket of hot wings and spicy pay.

Wanting to mark a milestone this coming and surfing on this advertising unexpected, the sign of Fast-food restaurant has installed a commemorative plaque at the terminal in question. “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have ordered from this terminal”, is inscribed on the plaque with the date of February 19, 2020.