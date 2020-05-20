The plate KFC for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has not gone unnoticed

KFC/twitter
PEOPLE – Past to be ordered at the KFC Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in the 10th arrondissement, Kim Kardashian and her husband rapper Kanye West have not gone unnoticed. The two american stars had been filmed in the process of commissioning on one of the terminals of the restaurant on Wednesday 19 February. After some difficulties, they were finally passed at the cashier to choose the bucket of hot wings and spicy pay.
Wanting to mark a milestone this coming and surfing on this advertising unexpected, the sign of Fast-food restaurant has installed a commemorative plaque at the terminal in question. “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have ordered from this terminal”, is inscribed on the plaque with the date of February 19, 2020.
Information that announced proudly KFC France on his Twitter account, who wishes to make a “new place of pilgrimage for fans of Kim Kardashian, Kenny West and chicken”. It is what it is. This has generated a lot of reactions fun on the part of internet users.
Swear, KFC’s Strasbourg St-Denis, they have really set a gold plate on the terminal where Kanye and Kim K have struggled to order mdrr it sees there is that of the crackheads that go there
— GALVARINO 🇲🇬 (@ApacheVie) February 20, 2020
And nobody is saying that KFC was off the chart, or was at the side of the plate ?
— Fred0dingu0🗯 (@FKP_Fred) February 20, 2020
In addition to this plaque, the brand wanted to make a move extra to the couple : a box of bucket and the words of the song”Touch the sky” rapper.
“Me and my girlfriends we divide the meals at KFC”
Announcement retweetée by Kim Kardashian.
