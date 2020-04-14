The platform Disney + delays more films by coronavirus

The new streaming service, Disney + has not only your slope to date for travel to Latin America and Mexico, threatening now the first of its platform in the United States.

According to the site, CBR, Bob Igor, chairman and CEO and current CEO of Disney, has recently stated that the status of some of his films, was “dramatic” in response to the global epidemic of sars coronavirus.

The announcement includes Artemis Fowl, the first in cinemas has been cancelled and will go directly to Disney +. According to Igor, this will not be the only cassette that suffers a similar fate.

“There may be others that come directly to Disney +, but many others will have to wait for it all to heal “.

Some of the movies that will have to wait, which include the film world of Marvel.

The first is the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) who see the light of day until November 6th of this year, while The Eternals (with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek) will wait until February 12, 2021.

In their platform have downloaded content that is, without contingency, would be released much later, as in the case of Frozen 2, which is already available since almost a month after you have left the cinemas.