The players and the fans what they want, what sign?: the new team that would pretend to Newton

It was an express request and why not to fulfill it because that is one of the free agents more attractive in the market. Cam Newton is still without a team and is predicted to be signed after the Draft by 2020, to be held from 23 to 25 April. What franchise will come?

The corridor star of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leonard Fournette, sent a strong message to the policy team requesting that the exmariscal field of the Carolina Panthers arrive to reinforce the offensive. Their statement was clear: hopes that Shad Khan (owner of the team? do everything you can to get the signature.

Photo: Gettyimages.



“Cam went to the Super Bowl. It is a great subject. I know him since a long time ago and as I’ve told many people I have spoken to, this is not to disparage Gardner Minshew. I am trying to be in the best position in the team can be”said the running back told ESPN.

Ended it was Cam Newton in Carolina. �� ✅ Title of Conference

✅ MVP of the NFL

✅ Offensive player of the Year

✅ Rookie of the Yearpic.twitter.com/fRfqZvwaL9 — Football (@LaloFootball)

March 24, 2020





And apparently they listened to it, but not the way I wanted because after their statements, the rumors in the press about his possible departure from the Jaguars began to circulate. According to reporter Adam Schefter, the team of Jacksonville would be trying to transfer to a broker because you have secured an income of 4.16 billion dollars.

What is certain is that it will not be so easy for Cam Newton to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars, first, because it speaks that Gardner Minshew has the position of QB holder insured and second, because to accept the proposal significarica that SuperCam I would have to lower your salary by 31 percent.