The players most sexy of all time

Beautiful, sexy, charming or chewy, it does not always explain its attraction to some players.

All tastes are in nature, and, however, there are some people who are (almost) all the world is in agreement. Brown, blond, small or large, we have each of our type the “ideal man”. But we are often surprised by entichant of an actor, which was not expected. Adam Driverfor example, was the first to be surprised (and confused) to his new status sex symbol.

On the same topic

Beauties of yesterday and today

As Will Smiththat seems to have fallen into the same error that the time that Eminem and Pharell Williamssome of the actors get higher virtually no. On the other, is the barometer of sex symbol up as soon as the arrival of some white hair : Robert Downey Jr., Jeffrey Dean Morgan or Johnny Depp these are the best examples. But don’t forget, of course, not one of the giants of cinema, such as Sidney Poitier, James Dean and Marlon Brando.

————————–

Also read :

These couples who met on the set of a movie (and who are still together)

Friends : 15 anecdotes capital that we don’t know about the series