the players of Arsenal refuse to lower their wages

Ranieri fears “a season distorted” in Serie A

The coach of Sampdoria wants to see the championship resume but is afraid to see some of the teams disadvantaged. In particular, those directly affected by the coronavirus and that some players have been contaminated.

“The championship is almost distorted, there will be those who take over stronger than the other, regretted the coach genoa with Radio Rai. Of course it is better for a player not to resume the race to the maintenance and the scudetto should be decided on the field, but there will be a season distorted.”