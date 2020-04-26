The players react to the historic feat of LeBron James

It is done, LeBron James just has to dislodge Kobe Bryant in the standings all-time scoreurs of the league ! A feat that never failed to greet a good number of players. A small selection of the best reactions.

Update : Kobe Bryant passed away this Sunday evening. More information in this article

It is, therefore, to Philadelphia, the hometown of Kobe Bryant, that LeBron James has overtaken the latter to become the third leading scorer all-time. A feat is resounding, for a King who continues to write its history and that of the league.

Now, he has only two men in the viewfinder of LeBron, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. If Kobe has not failed to send him a message to congratulate hima good number of other players reacted on social networks at his feat. Here is a small overview below.

Jay Williams

Caron Butler

Congratulations to King James for this new important step. This is a fucking guy

Richard Hamilton

Congrats @kingjames on moving up to 3rd on the all time NBA scoring list. Well deserved brother ! The Story Continuous….. #holdat https://t.co/aoql8kyCON — Rip Hamilton (@ripcityhamilton) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to @kingjames to move to the 3rd place ranking All-Time scoring. Well deserved my brother ! The story continues….. #holdat

Kendrick Perkins

Well let me be the First to Congratulate LeBron James on this amazing accomplishment!!! Passing up the Great Kobe “Mamba” Bryant in Career points is unreal and remarkable!!! Congrats @KingJames — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020

Let me be the first to congratulate LeBron James for this incredible performance ! Exceed the Kobe “Mamba” Bryant at the point in his career is unreal and remarkable ! !! Congratulations @KingJames

Tristan Thompson

Congrats my brother.. keep inspiring @KingJames 🗣🗣 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Congratulations my brother… Continues to inspire us @KingJames

C. J. Watson

Bron going to pass Kareem that’s going to be dope if it happens — C. J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) January 26, 2020

Bron will pass in front of Kareem, it will be crazy if this happens.

Meyers Leonard

Bron #3 all time in scoring. Damn. He’ll be #1 before he’s done. Respect. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020

Bron #3 All-Time in scoring. Brothel. It will be no. 1 until you have finished. Respect.

Glen Davis

Shoutout to LeBron @KingJames . That’s great you pass Kobe today, but I need you to be great against Kawhi 👀. I need you to accept the challenge for real . Clippers bust y’all ass everytime . @Lakers @NBA @NBAonTNT @ESPNNBA @YahooSportsNBA @InsideHoops @RTNBA @BR_NBA — Glen Davis (@iambigbaby11) January 26, 2020

Dedication to LeBron @KingJames. It is good that you have exceeded Kobe today, but I need you to be good against Kawhi 👀. I need you to accept the challenge. The Clippers you bottent the ass every time.

Magic Johnson

Congratulations to @KingJames! One Laker great passing another Laker great for number 3 on the all-time scoring list!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to @KingJames ! A great Laker from another great Laker to the number 3 ranking all-time best markers !

The tribute is unanimous for LeBron James. Retired legends, current players : all of them have respect for LeBron James.